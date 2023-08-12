TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect, who officers believe broke into and stole various items from a tobacco shop located across the street from the Two Rivers Police Department, was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, officers responded to Sweet Fire Tobacco on Washington Street around 5:50 a.m. on August 10, after an alert from an alarm company that its burglary alarm had been activated.

Officers arrived to find that entry into the business was made through a glass window that had reportedly been smashed by the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect took various merchandise items from the store, fleeing before officers could arrive.

Several leads were followed up on immediately by officers, who were able to then identify a suspect, locate and take them into custody shortly after the initial report. Officers do not believe that other suspects are involved.

The Two Rivers Police Department is also asking local businesses to “remain vigilant regarding security at their businesses, including proper lighting, functioning alarms, and video surveillance systems.”

No further details were provided.