WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced more than 100 nominees on Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest.

From cast iron skillets to yogurt chips, Wisconsinites are pretty interesting when brainstorming ideas to design. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry.

Last year alone, more than 200,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

This year’s nominees include mining equipment, yachts, an EV fire truck, cheese curds, a home generator, beef jerky, sports complex lighting, frozen pizzas, a cargo ship, intermodal chassis, and much more.

Here are a few products from northeast Wisconsin:

12” cast iron bucket attachment for a compact utility tractor from Amerequip – Kiel

Personalized lithophanes from Another Turn Woodworks – Neenah

Mammoth 850 from Ariens – Brillion

Great Plate from BethRick Inc. – Oshkosh

FlippinTiki from Boatlink LLC – Sheboygan Falls

Neebish Islander III from Burger Boat Company – Manitowoc

Hercules Pickleball Net from Carron Net Company Inc. – Two Rivers

50 GLS Yacht from Cruiser Yachts – Oconto

Circuit Boards from Ducommun – Appleton

M/V Mark W. Barker from Fincantieri Bay Ship – Sturgeon Bay

30,000 Gallon Multi-Purpose Solvent Storage Tank from Fourinox – Ashwaubenon

Trackless Trolley Bus from Hometown Trolley – Crandon

600 Series Folding Chairs from KI – Bonduel

The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB from Kohler Company – Kohler

Venom from MToxins Venom Lab – Oshkosh

MachCure from Sheboygan Paint Company – Sheboygan

Raw Goat Milk Soap from Wild Root Acres LLC – Plymouth

Alloys from Winsert – Marinette

The first round of voting for the contest begins on Monday, September 19, and goes through Tuesday, September 27.

The 16 nominees receiving the most votes in the first round will move on to Manufacturing Madness, a bracket-style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top Wisconsin-made products.

The winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison on October 19.

To see a complete list of products and for more information on how to vote, you can head over to Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin’s website here.