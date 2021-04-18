Several N.E. Wisconsin counties under ‘Very High Fire Danger,’ DNR cautions residents

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Sunday that fire danger is very high across the state and residents should remain vigilant and avoid burning.

Due to Sunday’s forecast calling for elevated fire weather, including low relative humidity and increasing southwest winds, DNR officials say residents need to be aware of rapidly changing fire conditions.

DNR reports the counties under very high fire danger on Sunday include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

Officials say areas with high fire danger on Sunday include Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

DNR officials report that during the first week of April alone, 161 wildfires burned more than 1,000 acres; 19 buildings were destroyed and another 179 were threatened by the flames but saved with fire suppression efforts.

DNR adds that the main fire causes have been debris burning and equipment, accounting for more than half of the fires. However, the two largest fires so far this spring in Juneau and Waukesha counties ignited along railroads. Recent rain had given the state a bit of a reprieve, but the dead grass, leaves and pine needles have dried out and are ready to ignite once again.

“April is the busiest month for wildfires in our state. Stay vigilant with any outdoor flames, smoke, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use. Put off burning your debris pile until the vegetation “greens up,” or becomes less dry after spring rains,” warns the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Click here to check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions.