Several N.E. Wisconsin counties under ‘very high fire danger’

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), is warning residents to ‘stay on high alert this holiday weekend’ due to elevated fire weather conditions.

According to the DNR, due to the low humidity and high winds in the forecast the National Weather Service and other partners remind Wisconsinites to remain on alert due to elevated fire weather conditions.

Officials say the counties with ‘very high’ fire danger include:

Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.

The counties with ‘high fire’ danger include:

Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn.

Due to the elevated fire risk across the state, officials report burning remains suspended with DNR-issued annual burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas across the DNR Protection Area.