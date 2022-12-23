(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday.

Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning.

Authorities in Outagamie County expect the tow ban to continue until Saturday morning at the earliest.

Any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will not be towed from the highway until conditions improve and the ban is lifted. We encourage everyone to avoid travel if at all possible. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office announced its county-wide tow ban on Thursday evening.

Due to the increased dangers of pulling vehicles out of the ditch for emergency responders and tow operators, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban for vehicles that pose no risk to moving traffic. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Manitowoc County’s ban will be in effect until roadways are deemed safe to start pulling vehicles out of the ditch.

Brown County announced its tow ban on Friday afternoon, and stated that it will be ‘effective immediately until further notice.’

