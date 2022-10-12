food industry workplace – butchery factory for the production of sausages – women working on the assembly line

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers alongside the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced that 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through a Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant.

Governor Evers announced the creation of the grant in May 2022 with the goal of continuing to support the growth of Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.

“From bolstering our meat processing workforce to providing resources so processors can increase capacity and throughput, I’ve been glad to direct $15 million of our federal funds, in addition to our budget investments, to support the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s meat and livestock industry,” said Gov. Evers. “This industry has been core to our state’s economy for generations, and with this support, we’re going help ensure this industry thrives for generations to come.”

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Wisconsin meat processors will receive up to $150,000. Grants are awarded through a competitive selection process and selected processors must provide a match of 100% of the grant amount.

“The demand and interest from meat processors to build and grow their operations is high,” said DATCP Secretary Romanski. “Through these grants created by Gov. Evers, we are providing critical funding to meat processors to help them thrive in our state and continue producing meat products for local consumers and beyond.”

Here is a list of the meat processors in northeast Wisconsin receiving the grant:

45 Meats – Antigo, Langlade County

Barnyard Butchers, LLC – Chilton, Calumet County

Green Bay Dressed Beef, LLC – Green Bay, Brown County

Green Bay Processing – Green Bay, Brown County

J&L Meat Sales, LLC – Sheboygan, Sheboygan County

Johnsonville, LLC (Countryside Large Batch Blending for Formula Flexibility) – Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan County

Johnsonville, LLC (Meadowside Coex Chill Zones) – Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan County

Kidfarm LLC – Chilton, Calumet County

Kluk and Pluk – Berlin, Green Lake County

Kropf’s Meat Processing – Bowler, Shawano County

Miesfeld’s Triangle Market LLC – Sheboygan, Sheboygan County

Northland Kosher Beef – Green Bay, Brown County

Otto’s Meats – Luxemburg, Kewaunee County

Paulie’s Chop Shop, Inc. – Luxemburg, Kewaunee County

Random Lake Butcher Shop – Random Lake, Sheboygan County

Roskom Meats LLC – Kaukauna, Outagamie County

Salchert’s Market – St. Cloud, Fond du Lac County

Salmon’s Meat Products – Luxemburg, Kewaunee County

Sheboygan Pasty Company Inc. – Sheboygan, Sheboygan County

The Meat Block LLC – Greenville, Outagamie County

TMB East LLC – Kaukauna, Outagamie County

DATCP received 99 grant applications requesting more than $11.1 million in funding. A list of 91 selected recipients that span 48 Wisconsin counties were rewarded.

For more information on these initiatives, visit DATCP’s website.