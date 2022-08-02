FOX CROSSING, WI (WFRV) – Communities across Northeast Wisconsin kept up the tradition of “National Night Out” on August 2nd.

Fox Crossing’s Police Department hosted its event at O’Hauser Park and a big crowd was there at the very start.

“It’s going great for just starting,” declared Public Information Officer Dan Weichman. “Our police department officers are here to chat with everyone, also our fire department and gold star crew.”

He says while the focus is on family fun with face painting to therapy dog demonstrations, this is also an opportunity for people to make a meaningful connection with those who are in charge of public safety.

“This is what we call grass-roots policing,” added Weichman. “So often the interaction with police is negative. This gives us a chance to have positive interaction with the public.”

National Night Out started in the 1970s. At that time, it was the idea of a patrol officer in Lower Merion Twp. in Pennsylvania.

It became a national event in 1981.

The Covid-19 Pandemic and unrest related to the officer-involved death of Minnesota man George Floyd interfered with recent events.

This year, they are back in full.

Many of the police officers and city officials got in on the fun.

In Neenah, Mayor Jan Lang was the first to get in the dunk tank.

Officers were soon to follow.

Here’s more of Local 5’s live coverage.