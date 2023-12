GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several Green Bay Packers players were out in the community on Tuesday morning, surprising veterans at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Clinic.

Patrick Taylor, Yosh Nijman, Kristian Welch, Henry Pearson, Benny Sapp III, and Kenneth Odumegwu were all in attendance greeting veterans with coffee and conversation before their appointments.

Local 5 News was there where many veterans were surprised, but not afraid to spark up a conversation with the young Packers players.