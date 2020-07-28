NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Several people ejected in car versus semi crash

TOWN OF RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car versus semi truck crash Monday night that led to several people being ejected from the car.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m., Monday on Highway 29 near Clark Drive in the town of Richmond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car, that contained 4 riders, attempted to cross highway 29 in front of an east bound semi, causing the crash.

Several people were ejected from the car, receiving severe injuries. Those with injuries were transported to Thedacare Shawano.

The car was driven by a 21-year-old Waunakee man and the semi was driven by a 33-year-old Wausau man.

Authorities believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

