Several Power Outages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - We Energies and WPS are both reporting multiple power outages throughout Northeast Wisconsin.
There are several people affected near New London and Hortonville.
There are currently 825 outages in Dale.
There are also 568 outages in Caledonia.
Crivitz and Wausaukee are also seeing multiple power outages.
More Stories
-
UPDATE: Two people are dead following a house explosion Saturday morning.
-
Multiple units are on the scene of a house fire in Green…
-
A number of people in Crivitz and Wausaukee are being affected by…