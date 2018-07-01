Local News

Several Power Outages

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 02:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 02:52 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - We Energies and WPS are both reporting multiple power outages throughout Northeast Wisconsin. 

There are several people affected near New London and Hortonville. 

There are currently 825 outages in Dale. 

There are also 568 outages in Caledonia. 

Crivitz and Wausaukee are also seeing multiple power outages. 

