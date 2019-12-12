Several reports of counterfeit tickets for Packers v. Bears game, Green Bay warning fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With interest building for the Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field fans are being asked to be cautious when shopping for and purchasing game tickets from secondary sources.

According to the team, there have been several reports of counterfeit tickets circulating online through unauthorized resellers. Official say free online marketplaces that ask buyers to arrange to pay for tickets in person are often sources of counterfeit tickets.

Fans are advised to only buy verified tickets from official sources and team partners, such as Ticketmaster’s NFL Ticket Exchange, the official marketplace of the NFL. Fans can access Ticketmaster verified tickets via packers.com (link available at packers.com/tickets) or the Packers Mobile App, ensuring that all tickets purchased are authentic and valid for admission. Ticket packages are also available through Vivid Seats, the official fan experience and travel partner of the Green Bay Packers. Other resale marketplaces that offer verified tickets are StubHub and SeatGeek.

Fans are also reminded that while original paper tickets issued by the Packers ticket office remain valid for entry, the team has eliminated PDF/“Print at Home” tickets in favor of Mobile Tickets. If fans purchase tickets on the secondary market via NFL-approved secondary marketplaces, those tickets will be forwarded electronically to be used as Mobile Tickets only.