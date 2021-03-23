Several road construction projects in NE Wisconsin funded by federal COVID relief plan

(WFRV) – Funding from the federal COVID Relief plan that was approved late last year will now help construction over four dozen highways in Wisconsin.

The project totals $147.3 million and will help advance 42 highway projects, and put them ahead of schedule. There area total of 5 projects in Northeast Wisconsin that are on the list.

Projects advanced into the fiscal year 2021 are Wisconsin 32 and County E which is in Pulaski. They will be resurfacing. Also on Wisconsin 32 in Pulaski, they will be resurfacing Wisconsin highway 22. In the Door County area, a stretch of road from Kewaunee to Sturgeon Bay will also have some work done.

Projects that are advanced into fiscal year 2022 are U.S. Highway 151 between Fond du Lac and Chilton where they will be replacing drainage, culverts as well as a bridge replacement. And on Highway 32 in Oconto County, from Breed to Townsend, crews will be resurfacing.

The 42 projects were selected based on the roadway and bridge conditions. This year, 10 projects will begin construction and 32 next year.