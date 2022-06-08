GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers should keep an eye out for closed roads and extra people in Green Bay and Allouez on June 10 and 11.

According to Bellin Health, the 46th Bellin Run will start at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. The course starts and finishes on Webster Ave. in front of Bellin Hospital and weaves through the streets of the city and village.

A day before and the morning of the race, multiple roads will be closed so contestants, visitors, and volunteers can participate.

June 10

Streets blocked off on Friday will start from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and include:

Clay St. (from Porlier St. to Eliza St.)

Porlier St. (from Clay St. to Roosevelt St.)

Eliza St. (from Clay St. to Roosevelt St.)

Roosevelt St. (from Porlier St. to Eliza St.)

June 11

Closures on Saturday start at 4:00 a.m. and include several local roads at different times:

4:00 a.m. to noon —

Clay St. from East Mason St. to Eliza St.

Porlier St. from Webster Ave. to Roosevelt St.

Eliza St. from Webster Ave. to Roosevelt St.

Webster Ave. from East Mason St. to Porlier St.

4:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. —

East Mason St. closed in both directions from Roosevelt St. to Webster Ave.

7:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. —

Webster Ave. from Porlier St. to Greene Ave.

8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. —

Greene Ave. from Webster Ave. to East River Dr.

8:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. —

East River Dr. from Greene Ave. to St. Joseph St.

St. Joseph St. from East River Dr. to Libal St.

8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. —

Libal St. and Baird St. from St. Joseph St. to Garland St.

Garland St. from Baird St. to Irwin Ave.

Irwin Ave. from Garland St. to Hastings St.

8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. —

Hastings St. from Baird St. to S. Clay St.

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. —

S. Clay St. from Hastings St. to Eliza St.

Detours

West on Mason St. – Take the Monroe St./Downtown exit, turn right on Monroe Ave., left on Porlier St., and left on Van Buren St. to access the emergency rooms.

East on Mason St. – Turn right on S. Baird St., turn left on Chicago St., turn left on Monroe Ave., left on Porlier St., and left on Van Buren St. to get to the emergency rooms.

Driving north on Webster Ave. – Right on Chicago St., left on Monroe Ave., left on Porlier St., left on Van Buren St. until you arrive at the emergency rooms.

Traveling from the south – Drive north on Riverside Dr./Hwy. 57/Monroe, right on Porlier St., left on Van Buren St. to the emergency rooms.

In addition, there will be no race-day shuttles so Bellin asks everyone to plan accordingly. Bellin Health also recommends parking north of Mason St.