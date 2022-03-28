KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A soft lockdown was issued for several schools in Kimberly on Monday.

According to a release, at around 2:20 p.m., local law enforcement informed the Kimberly Area School District of activity at a business in the vicinity of the 4K Center for Literacy, Westside Elementary, Mapleview Intermediate, and J.R. Gerritts Schools.

As a precaution, school officials say they decided to ensure the safety of all students and would enter a soft lockdown.

Students remained inside the classrooms as teachers continued instruction. After about 30 minutes, authorities indicated that the situation was under control and classes resumed their normal routines with no further disruption.

Kimberly Area School District said they would like to commend the students and staff for how quickly and quietly they responded to the situation.

No immediate danger resulted from the situation.