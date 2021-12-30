Several senior citizens die while using portable adult bed rails, products recalled nationwide

(WFRV) – A voluntary recall has been issued for Carex brand Bed Support Rails and Carex brand Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rails after three senior citizens’ deaths were reported to have been associated with the defective bed rails.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a voluntary recall has been placed for about 104,900 Carex brand Bed Support Rails (model P566) and Carex brand Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rails (model P569) sold between 2012 and 2021.

Officials say when the products are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress posing a ‘serious’ entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

This recall comes after officials received three reports of entrapment deaths associated with the Bed Support Rail (model P566) and involved an 85-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Ohio; an 84-year-old woman at her home in California; and an 88-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in Washington.

CPSC officials say in each incident, the bed rail was not securely attached to the bed and the user became entrapped between the product and their mattress.

While no incidents of entrapment involving the Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail (model P569) have been reported, officials say the recall has been issued for both models.

The recalled products have the name “Carex” and the model number printed on a label on the bottom of the rails. The Bed Support Rail has white metal rails with black foam grip and measures about 35 inches high and 20 inches wide. The Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail is made up of a dark brown metal support rail with black foam grips and a dark brown metal bed rail. The support rail measures about 21 inches high and 17 inches wide and the bed rail measures about 20 inches high and 30 inches wide.

Photos of the recalled products are available below.

The recalled products were sold from November 2012 through December 2021 for between $22 and $80 at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.carex.com, www.amazon.com, and www.walmart.com.

Consumers with defective products are advised to immediately stop using the products and contact Compass Health Brands for a free repair kit for the Bed Support Rail or a refund for the Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail.