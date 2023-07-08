BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Several law enforcement officers were medically cleared after being directly exposed to fentanyl inside a western Wisconsin sheriff’s office on Thursday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place inside its office on July 6 and occurred within a contained area of the office.

However, due to the extreme dangers the drug poses, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, the DEA, and the 54th Civil Support Unit to contain and decontaminate the area to eliminate any further risks.

All exposed officers and deputies were medically cleared at a local hospital following the incident and no injuries were reported.

The ingestion of fentanyl has the potential to depress respiratory function to the point of death in some cases, the release notes.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly clear of all contaminates around 9 p.m. that same day.

No additional information was provided.