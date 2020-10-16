Severance pay settlement reached for former Shopko employees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A severance pay settlement has been reached for former Shopko employees.

According to a legal notice, a bankruptcy court in Nebraska has approved a $3 million severance pay settlement for thousands of former employees.

In May of last year, former Shopko employees filed an objection to Shopko’s company reorganization plan that alleged they were not paid severance after the retailer filed for bankruptcy. An agreement was later reached, including a settlement involving almost 4,000 people.

“Shopko denies that it owes any severance pay,” the class action settlement announcement says. “Nevertheless, Shopko has reached an agreement with the Class Representatives to settle the asserted claims for the entire class of similarly situated former employees.”

In June 2019, more than 700 Shopko workers signed a letter seeking severance payments.

Read the full class action notice here:

Those former employees included in the settlement will receive a severance according to a memo from last spring. According to the announcement, taxes will be taken out of that amount.

Settlement checks will be mailed within 100 calendar days. Those that aren’t cashed within 180 days after issuance or otherwise returned will be void. Funds from those checks will be disbursed to Brown County United Way and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Anyone with questions about the settlement is asked to visit shopkosettlement.com or call 1-88-442-8688.

