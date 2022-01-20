‘Severe’ accident at Webster Ave. & Mason St., police ask to avoid area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area of East Mason Street and Webster Avenue due to an accident with ‘multiple’ injuries.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, there was a ‘severe’ accident with multiple injuries. Those who are not able to avoid the area are told to expect significant delays.

Authorities provided alternate routes for people driving over the Fox River: Take Highway 172 or the Walnut Street Bridge.

The Main Street Bridge is still closed for repairs.

