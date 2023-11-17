OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a severe ATV crash with a pickup truck in Winnebago County on Friday evening.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent near the intersection of State Highway 91 and Knott Road in the Town of Omro shortly after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and an ATV.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered that the operator of the ATV was dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld at this time, pending notification to the family.

Authorities say that the driver of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The roadway remains closed to allow for investigation and cleanup. It is expected that the road will be closed for several hours. Those who typically travel on the roadway are asked to detour to James Road, County Highway K, and County Highway FF.

No additional details were provided.