Severe damages result after garage fire in Sheboygan Co.

MITCHELL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fire that caused severe damages to a garage structure and its contents on Friday afternoon, in the Town of Mitchell.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., deputies responded to the W7000 block County Road N, for a report of a vehicle spotted with a fire underneath it.

Officials say the situation changed as they discovered the vehicle was located in an approximate 40-foot by 40-foot garage which contained several other vehicles and trailers.

Authorities say the structure and its contents were a total loss.

Officials report no injuries resulted during the incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.