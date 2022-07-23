SATURDAY 7/23/2022 10:10 p.m.

(WFRV) – Hundreds of residents in multiple northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing power outages after a severe storm swept through the region on Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) outage map, 14,366 total WPS customers across six northeastern Wisconsin counties are without power.

Counties experiencing outages include Door, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Langlade, Calumet, and Brown counties. A breakdown of those outages is available below.

County Customers affected Brown 2,762 Calumet 64 Door 773 Langlade 4 Manitowoc 27 Winnebago 10,736 Data was provided by the Wisconsin Public Service as of 10:14 p.m. on July 23, 2022.

And We Energies customers are also facing outages as a result of the storms.

According to the We Energies outage map, 3,465 customers are still without power. A breakdown of those outages is available below.

County Customers affected Calumet 153 Fond du Lac 337 Outagamie 173 Sheboygan 1,103 Waupaca 1,472 Winnebago 227 Data was provided by We Energies as of 10:14 p.m. on July 23, 2022

