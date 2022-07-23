SATURDAY 7/23/2022 10:10 p.m.

(WFRV) – Hundreds of residents in multiple northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing power outages after a severe storm swept through the region on Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) outage map, 14,366 total WPS customers across six northeastern Wisconsin counties are without power.

Counties experiencing outages include Door, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Langlade, Calumet, and Brown counties. A breakdown of those outages is available below.

CountyCustomers affected
Brown2,762
Calumet64
Door773
Langlade4
Manitowoc27
Winnebago10,736
Data was provided by the Wisconsin Public Service as of 10:14 p.m. on July 23, 2022.

And We Energies customers are also facing outages as a result of the storms.

According to the We Energies outage map, 3,465 customers are still without power. A breakdown of those outages is available below.

CountyCustomers affected
Calumet153
Fond du Lac337
Outagamie173
Sheboygan1,103
Waupaca1,472
Winnebago227
Data was provided by We Energies as of 10:14 p.m. on July 23, 2022

