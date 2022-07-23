SATURDAY 7/23/2022 10:10 p.m.
(WFRV) – Hundreds of residents in multiple northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing power outages after a severe storm swept through the region on Saturday.
According to the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) outage map, 14,366 total WPS customers across six northeastern Wisconsin counties are without power.
Counties experiencing outages include Door, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Langlade, Calumet, and Brown counties. A breakdown of those outages is available below.
|County
|Customers affected
|Brown
|2,762
|Calumet
|64
|Door
|773
|Langlade
|4
|Manitowoc
|27
|Winnebago
|10,736
And We Energies customers are also facing outages as a result of the storms.
According to the We Energies outage map, 3,465 customers are still without power. A breakdown of those outages is available below.
|County
|Customers affected
|Calumet
|153
|Fond du Lac
|337
|Outagamie
|173
|Sheboygan
|1,103
|Waupaca
|1,472
|Winnebago
|227
