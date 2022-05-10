APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency Management in Outagamie County has a message for everyone this spring storm season: seek shelter and be prepared.

Paula Rieder, the Outagamie County Emergency Management Director, said, “You don’t want to be outdoors during these storms. If you find yourself out in the weather try and find some sturdy building to get into.”

Knowing where and when the storms are coming is another component, said Rieder.

“If you’re at home we always suggest having a NOAA weather radio on hand,” she said.

If you don’t have a radio, apps on your phone are great indicators when watches and warnings are issued for storms.

Emergency management suggests keeping supplies on hand for any storm that keeps you in the house.

Rieder said, “We suggest you have a three-day supply of food and water for each person that lives in your house including your pets.”

If you have to travel keep food, water, and blankets in the car in case you become stranded.