Severe weather cancels events across the region

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The severe weather caused cancelations across Northeast Wisconsin.

Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, said, “The Farmers Market on Broadway was canceled due to severe weather coming into the area.”

The effects of this major cancelation were felt down Broadway.

Savannah Edler, the Assistant Manager at Safe Haven, said, “We do lose out on donations when there isn’t as much foot traffic coming through here. During the farmers market in particular we can make anywhere between $500 and $1000 just from people dropping cash in the donation bins or making donations on their cards.”

On a normal Wednesday, the rooftop deck of Titletown Brewing would be packed but because of the cancelation of the Farmers Market and the storm, the deck was empty.

Aleks Herrscher, the General Manager of Titletown Brewing, said, “Well usually around this time we’re already pretty hoppin. We usually have a band playing around 6pm or 7pm so once the farmer’s market starts getting rolling people start showing up here.”

He said crowds really start to build later in the evening when people leave the farmer’s market so this is a huge loss in profits for their business.

“When it get’s canceled it kills our business and we were really depending on the extra business from the farmers market this year,” said Herrscher.

The farmer’s market was not the only thing to get canceled due to the storm, the Green Bay City Band Concert was canceled as well as the Brews on the Bay event in Oshkosh.