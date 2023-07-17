FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A cold front Sunday night brought in some severe and damaging weather to part of northeast Wisconsin. Strong winds caused substantial tree damage in the east-central section of the city of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 viewer Clayton Matulle shared several images showing large limbs covering streets.

The City of Fond du Lac Arborist confirms he had a crew out between 9 and 11 Sunday night clearing large limbs from the street. His crews report damage to one car and a yard fence. No major damage or injuries were reported.

Meantime, in Neenah, they were picking up blankets of pea-sized hail. Local 5 viewer Ryan Pfister took some photos of his deck covered in hail and his daughters picking it up.