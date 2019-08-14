Sewage spill within Peninsula State Park closes golf course

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DNR has released information on a sewage spill within Peninsula State Park.

It happened Tuesday, August 13th along Cyrstal Springs Road after a damaged sewer line coming from the golf course clubhouse caused the spill.

The spill was contained however the golf course is still closed. Once the pipe is repaired, an outside contractor will clean up the spill.

For residences along Crystal Springs Road, the DNR advises homeowners to avoid drinking or cooking with the well water unless it has been boiled for at least one minute.

DNR personnel will contact well owners to obtain water samples to determine if their well has been affected. If well owners notice a change in color, odor or taste of their water, they should stop drinking it or cooking with it and contact DNR immediately at 920-360-2688.

Officials anticipate the repairs and clean-up to be completed in the coming days.

There is no threat to the public or public drinking water.