OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The sewing group Wisconsin Warmers is making quilts for the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh.

The warmers are sewing 50 quilts for the shelter’s new location which is set to open in May.

Coordinator of the Wisconsin Warmers, Cheryl Klemmer, says the 15 members of the group are happy to donate their time for a good cause.

“We know in Wisconsin, we can get 20 below zero, and yes they’re beautiful quilts, but if the person wraps themselves around it under the bridge or in a stairwell somewhere, I don’t care. It keeps them warm,” Klemmer says.

The group has been sewing for various organizations throughout the state for nearly 30 years.

Klemmer says, “[Sewing is] just my passion, and being able to do that and give out beautiful quilts…it’s the warm fuzzy feeling that people get by doing good.”

When the warmers reached out to Day by Day offering to make the quilts, administrative assistant Michele Weiler says she was grateful for their work.

“It means a lot to us. Just the amount of time and love that goes into everyone and that they’re willing to give these to us and to some of the most vulnerable members of our community and make our shelter a cozier, homier, more welcoming place for our guests,” Weiler says.

The warmers rely on money out of their own pockets and donations from the community to keep them in operation. If you’re interested in helping the warmers, you can contact Cheryl Klemmer at (920)-216-6246 or email her at chklemmer@charter.net.