LUBBOCK, Texas (WFRV) – A child sex offender from the City of Appleton has been taken into custody by authorities in northwestern Texas.

According to an update from the Appleton Police Department, United Marshall’s Service members in Lubbock, Texas, arrested 51-year-old Paul P. Schmidt, who had an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for breaking probation.

Schmidt was on supervision for two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Members of the Appleton Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit worked collaboratively with federal partners on this investigation over the course of several weeks.

“We would like to thank the public for their support in sharing the initial posting regarding this individual,” stated the Appleton Police Department.

No additional details were provided.