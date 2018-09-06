Update: Fond du Lac County wins appeal, sex offender to return to Racine County

THURSDAY 11/21/19 4:30 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fond du Lac County has won an appeal that prevents a Racine County sex offender from being placed in their county.

According to officials, 49-year-old Preston Rintamaki had been placed in Van Dyne as part of the state’s supervised release program for sexually violent persons.

Rintamaki was convicted last year in Racine County Court. He served time in prison before receiving treatment at a mental health facility for sex offenders.

While living in Fond du Lac County, Rintamaki was monitored by G.P.S. and was not allowed to leave the house without a chaperone.

Residents and county officials refuted the decision, citing 2017 Wisconsin Act 184 which eliminated the ability of a court to place a sexually violent person outside his or her home county.

The Court of Appeals decided this act applies to Rintamaki, meaning he must be placed in Racine County and cannot be placed in Fond du Lac County.

The appeal of the Racine County Court’s decision was led by the Town of Eldorado’s Attorney Matt Parmentier and Fond du Lac County Corporation Counsel Meggin McNamara.

Sex Offender Placed in Fond Du Lac County Under Supervised Release Program

THURSDAY 9/6/18 12:18 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — A convicted sex offender has been placed in Fond du Lac County by the state, as ordered by a Wisconsin circuit court.

48-year-old Preston Rintamaki has been placed in a home on Nitschke Road in Van Dyne, where he will be part of the state’s supervised release program for sexually violent persons. Rintamaki was previously convicted in Racine County Court and served time in prison before receiving treatment at a mental health facility for sex offenders. He’ll now be in close proximity to several occupied homes, though will be monitored by G.P.S. and won’t be able to leave the house without a chaperone.

Walter Gellings, who lives directly across the street, says he doesn’t understand why someone who committed a crime in Racine County is being placed in a completely different part of the state.

“He needs to be put back where he came from,” Gellings said. “I thought that was the law, that they had to put them back where they came from.”

The law that Gellings is referring to is 2017 Wisconsin Act 184, which eliminated the ability of a court to place a sexually violent person outside his or her home county.

Fond Du Lac County Sheriff Mylan “Mick” Fink told Local 5 he believes that some judges are using “semantic arguments” to ignore Act 184 and that “the legislative intent of Act 184 was to send them back to the county of conviction.”

Fink said he does not agree with the decision to place Rintamaki in Van Dyne, and great efforts were made to prevent it. He also added he doesn’t object to sex offenders being placed in Fond Du Lac County if that is where they are from.