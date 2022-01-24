Seymour area man reportedly stabbed, taken into custody

TOWN OF BELLE PLAINE, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation into a stabbing in Shawano County is underway after officials found a person with a stab wound to the arm.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified Monday around 12:30 p.m. for a possible stabbing in the Town of Belle Plaine. Reports say that the victim had been stabbed and left the scene. The victim, a 34-year-old man from the Seymour area, was found at ThedaCare Shawano Hospital with a laceration to the back of his upper arm.

The 34-year-old was uncooperative in the investigation and was later taken into custody for multiple outstanding warrants.

No names are being released at this time.