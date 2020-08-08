Seymour Burger Fest rolls on despite watered-down crowds

Courtesy: Aaron Lemay

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) Like many large events, Seymour’s Burger Fest had to scale back considerably because of the coronavirus pandemic but this parade was still big on hometown pride.

At Saturday’s Burger Fest, the car show is probably the biggest thing next to the 200 pound burger, which was served to the town’s first-responders.

Illinois, Texas, and Connecticut say they invented the burger, but here in Seymour has a pretty convincing story.

Jim Campbell, Burger Fest Organizer says, “Charlie Nagreen was 15 years old when he set up a little tent at the fairgrounds and he sold meatballs. Charlie figured since you can’t walk around with meatballs, because they roll off the plate, so he came up with the idea to smash ’em. He squashed them down and put them between two slices of bread.”

For Charlie’s 150th birthday, there were smaller crowds due to COVID-19, which left the economy of this Burger Fest town –in a bit of a pickle.

Campbell says, “We usually get anywhere from ten to fifteen thousand people in Seymour by Friday and Saturday night just for the balloon rally alone, so that’s a bit cut back for us.”

