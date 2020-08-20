Seymour farm recognized at the DNC

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) A historic local farm was featured in Wednesday’s virtual Democratic National Convention.

Full Circle Community Farm has been around for over 120 years their farming techniques are why this farm is receiving national recognition.

Andrew Adamski co-founder of Full Circle Farm says, “My parents started this farm and they based it on the belief that farming should basically recycling on itself.”

It’s Full Circle’s unique farming methods that have put this Seymour farm in the national spotlight.

Scott Rosenberg co-founder of Full Circle Farm says, “The DNC picked Full Circle Community farm because we’re a really good example clean air and conservation of our environment.”

Full Circle is a regenerative farm which means their farming and grazing practices help reverse climate change.

Heather Toman, a partner at Full Circle says, “We’re actually increasing the soil organic matter by incorporating both vegetables and animals together so it’s a full circle system.”

Rosenberg says, “The animals on the farm, they eat all of the grass that we have out here in the pasture. We compost their output and then after a certain period of time that goes on to the vegetables. So it really is full circle.”

This farm further reduced its carbon footprint by relying on solar energy.

Toman says, “We have a wind turbine that generates all the electricity that we need on the farm for cooling our vegetables and everything.”

Just as the blades on the turbine turn round, the founders of Full Circle say they’ve come back to modernizing old school farming.

Rosenberg, “All the resources we put into the farm should come from the farm and any excess should go back into the farm to make more from the farm.”

Full Circle Community Farm has received sustainable agricultural awards from the Wisconsin DNR

and the League of Conservation Voters.