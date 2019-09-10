Seymour: Four sent to hospital following three-vehicle crash

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Seymour.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 54.

According to the Outagamie County shift commander, an SUV was traveling westbound on Highway 54 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Ballard Road.

Officials say a westbound car struck the SUV from behind, sending it into oncoming traffic.

A dump truck traveling eastbound hit the SUV head-on.

The Sheriff’s Office says four people were sent to the hospital.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

