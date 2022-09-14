SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in Seymour has caused surrounding residences to be evacuated.

According to the Seymour Police Department, there is a ‘large’ gas leak in the 700 block of Foote Street, and traffic is blocked from Elm Lane to Bronson Road.

Officers say that WE Energies is at the location but anticipate that the leak will take about two hours to fix.

Residents who are displaced can use city hall facilities.

No other information has been provided.

