SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A local high school teacher has won the 2022 Excellence in Science Teaching Award for his outstanding work with Science Education in Wisconsin.

Dennis Rohr from Seymour High School was recognized by the Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers (WSST) for his contribution to improving science education.

Rohr has been a teacher at Seymour Community High School for the last 21 years, teaching biology and earth science. He also serves on the VITAL Leadership committee.

“[Rohr] has proven time and time again to be a strong advocate for all students and an incredible colleague for both our special education staff as well as our regular education teachers,” said Seymour Principal, Thomas Meuller.

The Seymour teacher has been actively involved in WSST throughout his entire 21-year career as he’s presented at the state conference several times. He is on the planning committee and will be co-chairing an upcoming conference.

Rohr’s won several awards in the past but his favorite comes from one of his students, who won the WSST High School Essay Contest in 2021. The student wrote about local groundwater issues.

He also has received praise from several co-workers at the school.

“Not only does Dennis thoroughly enjoy watching his own students learn and grow in his classroom, he enjoys sharing his many ideas and lessons with other professionals throughout our school, state, and even nation,” said another science teacher at Seymour.

For more information on the award-winning teacher, click here.