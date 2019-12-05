FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Seymour man arrested as part of Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) — A 27-year-old Seymour man has been arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

Seymour Police say the man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a search warrant was executed in the 300 block of East Factory Street in Seymour.

The man, who is not being identified at this time, is being held in the Outagamie County Jail. Charges have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office for Sexual Exploitation, Exposing a Child to Harmful Narrative, and Soliciting Intimate Representation.

The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Sturgeon Bay Police Department.

