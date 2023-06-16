PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Seymour, who had just been released from jail, allegedly drove impaired to a southcentral Wisconsin jail the same day to serve a sentence on a conviction for drug charges.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Aaronn Allison was released from the Shawano County Jail on Thursday, and when he showed up to the Columbia County Jail later that day to turn himself in to serve a sentence following a conviction for drug charges, deputies say that he showed signs of impairment.

The release notes that the drug charges stem from an arrest by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in November 2022.

Allison, a 28-year-old man from Seymour, showed up at the Columbia County Jail around 5:20 p.m. on June 15 after being directed to report directly to the jail to begin the new sentence following his release from the Shawano County Jail.

Deputies say that after they observed signs that Allison was impaired, an investigation determined that he had allegedly driven to the Columbia County Jail impaired.

Allison was booked into the Columbia County Jail on the following new charges:

Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense

Felony Bail Jumping

Violation of Probation

Impaired driving continues to be a dangerous behavior commonly occurring on the roadways of Columbia County. The Sheriff’s Office continues to place the safety of those traveling on our roads as a top priority by locating and removing impaired drivers before they hurt themselves or someone else. Thank you to our deputies for their dedication to the safety of our community. Sheriff Roger Brandner, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

No other information was provided.