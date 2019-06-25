Seymour man who stabbed roommate sentenced

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A man who stabbed his roommate multiple times will serve 18 months behind bars.

Ignacio Bautista-Cruz received the prison sentence Monday after pleading no contest to Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He’ll also serve three years of extended supervision.

On December 15, 2018, Bautista-Cruz was arrested for stabbing his roommate at their home on County Road Y in Seymour. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office believes the stabbing was a result of a disturbance at the residence. The roommate was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital.