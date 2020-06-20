Seymour Park neighbors react to increase in violent crime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a story Local Five continues to follow. Friday night Local Five reported that a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at Seymour Park in Green Bay.

Police tell Local Five that the survivors –one male is in stable condition and one female is in critical condition.

Officers say there could be up to three shooters and that the people involved in shooting knew each other.

Residents in the Seymour Park area say they’re frustrated with the recent incidences of gun violence.

A neighbor who wants to remain anonymous says, “It was just chaos, absolute chaos. People running

You could see the gunfire. The lighting from the gunfire cause it was dark.”

The male who died collapsed, in her backyard and she says the experience was, “Horrifying. It was horrifying.”

Commander of Investigations with the Green Bay Police Department, Paul Ebel confirmed, “the person that died ran from where the shooting occurred and collapsed behind one of the houses here on South Oakland Avenue.

There was a previous shooting in Seymour Park in late May and this gun violence has neighbors concerned.

In that incident, authorities say an individual was shot in the leg and sustained a serious injury resulting in hospitalization.

Green Bay Police say they arrested the suspect, 26-year-old Muhammad Rahem Hoskins, after he turned himself at the GBPD Headquarters.

Commander Ebel says, “The neighbors are correct about the increase in shootings at least over here

at Seymour Park.”

Residents and police say its the late-night crowds that hang out at Seymour Park causing the uptick in violence.

Commander Ebel says, “Our community policing officers are in here. They were here Friday night. It’s the people that come to the park that seem to be causing the problems.”

At this time, no one is in custody but authorities are trying to locate a person of interest and ask anyone with video or information to please contact Green Bay Police.