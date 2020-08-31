Seymour Park residents fed up with gun violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Yet another shooting in the Seymour Park area has nearby residents saying–they’re fed up.

Tayna Westmoreland lives near Seymour Park and says, “This needs to stop. There has to be something else that can be done about this.”

This is the third shooting, in the Seymour Park area, in the past four months.

Westmoreland says, “Our grandkids can’t play outside. We cant’ walk our dogs. We can’t stand outside like neighbors and have discussions and I’m sick and tired.”

Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych says, “We have community policing officers that are designated for this area. This is pretty traumatic for this neighborhood given the fact that the Seymour Park shooting was in June and now were in August just a couple blocks away.”

Police say one man was shot — several witnesses and one suspect were taken into custody and neighbors say this house has been troublesome for the community.

Westmoreland says, “Everyone is tired of that house because for the past three years. It’s been nothing but problems. This is the last thing a good neighborhood needs. So help us out. If you see something tell somebody.”

Commander Warych says, “We learn we heal. We work with the neighborhood because we understand that this one incident causes a lot of fear.”