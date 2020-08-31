GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Seymour Park residents fed up with gun violence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Yet another shooting in the Seymour Park area has nearby residents saying–they’re fed up.

Tayna Westmoreland lives near Seymour Park and says, “This needs to stop. There has to be something else that can be done about this.”

This is the third shooting, in the Seymour Park area, in the past four months.

Westmoreland says, “Our grandkids can’t play outside. We cant’ walk our dogs. We can’t stand outside like neighbors and have discussions and I’m sick and tired.”

Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych says, “We have community policing officers that are designated for this area. This is pretty traumatic for this neighborhood given the fact that the Seymour Park shooting was in June and now were in August just a couple blocks away.”

Police say one man was shot — several witnesses and one suspect were taken into custody and neighbors say this house has been troublesome for the community.

Westmoreland says, “Everyone is tired of that house because for the past three years. It’s been nothing but problems. This is the last thing a good neighborhood needs. So help us out. If you see something tell somebody.”

Commander Warych says, “We learn we heal. We work with the neighborhood because we understand that this one incident causes a lot of fear.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today