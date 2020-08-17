GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Seymour Police investigation Lake Park drowning, body recovered

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A body has been recovered from Lake Park after Seymour Police say they received a report of a person that went underwater and did not resurface.

Police say they were first notified about the incident on Saturday at around 2:42 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews entered to water to attempt to locate the person but were unsuccessful.

Additional resources were requested for search and recovery efforts. Seymour Police say a body was recovered from the water and the investigation is on-going.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Seymour Police are reminding the public that Lake Park is posted as swim at your own risk.

