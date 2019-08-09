Seymour ready to host 31st Annual Burger Fest

The home of the hamburger is ready to serve up some fun

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the world’s largest hamburger parade and it’s happening in Northeast Wisconsin.

Burger Fest 2019 will be welcoming dozens from around the world for small town fun with pretty big attitude in Seymour- the home of the hamburger. The annual event will be celebrating 31 years this year as they pay homage to the immortal, hamburger figure that is Hamburger Charlie.

“We have the burger eating contest, we have the world-famous ketchup slide, we’ll be serving up a 200-pound cheeseburger later in the afternoon and, of course, the hot air balloon rally which happens Friday night and on Saturday night,” said John Steltz, Hamburger Charlie. “It’s an exciting weekend with lots of activities, including the world’s largest and longest hamburger parade.”

Events begin today and take place at two locations. Downtown Seymour will be playing host to the World’s Largest Hamburger Parade, Bun Run, Kids’ Run, music, kids’ games, the Burger Eating Contest and the Giant Ketchup Slide. The Car Show, Railroad Depot and Community Museum are included with the Saturday entrance fee.

At Rock Ledge School and Park, hot air balloons will be filling the field on Friday. There are Balloon Ascensions at 6:00 pm and Balloon Glows at dusk, as well as kid’s events. Food and drink are served. Entrance and parking are free. Those in attendance can also enter to win a balloon ride. Just purchase a $10 raffle ticket Friday night any time between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Balloon Rally.

Charlie Nagreen, a.k.a. “Hamburger Charlie,” is credited with inventing the hamburger back in 1885 when he was selling meatballs at the Outagamie County Fair. The story goes that he wanted to sell the meatballs to hungry fair visitors once they were done viewing the exhibits at the fair, however, people wanted to keep moving and visit the displays. So he had the idea that they would take the meal with them if he placed it between two pieces of bread and thus, the hamburger was born!

