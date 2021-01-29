Seymour students write up petition to give peers a voice in district’s decision to expand in-person learning

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) — Seymour Community High School Junior Breanna Patz was not happy when she found out the district’s school board had decided to make a change to its Covid-19 response plan.

“With the change in their plan, it wouldn’t be possible to distance in classrooms,” Breanna told Local 5.

Earlier this week, the board decided to extend in-person learning from two days a week to four days a week.

“Now we’re doing cohorts on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday,” Breanna’s brother Conner explained, “so everyone would go back every day except for Wednesday.”

The district had been using that hybrid model for its middle and high school students since the beginning of the school year.

“Our goal has always been to get our students back in-person as much as we can,” district Superintendent Laurie Asher explained. “It really looked like our numbers were pretty stable and that this was about the time to try to add some additional days to our hybrid.”

At the high school, that means the number of students in the building on a school day would double from 300 to 600.

Breanna and Conner say they wish students were given a say in that decision making process.

“We felt like when the school board made our decision, they didn’t listen to what the students wanted,” Breanna said.

And so they’ve created a petition to pick the brains of Seymour’s students.

“We have had people who contacted us who are against this petition, and we can talk with them and have conversations,” Conner explained.

The pair plan to collect student input and then share it with the school board.

“I think part of the reason the students wanted this petition is because I think they felt like maybe their voice wasn’t heard as much,” Asher said of the action.

The superintendent added that she looks forward to looking over the input gathered by the students.

The petition will be kept open until next Friday.

After they’re done gathering responses, students involved with the effort will compile the information and pass it on to the school board to provide them with an overview of how students are feeling about the change.

Breanna says she plans to respect whatever the board decides.

“We will make the best of our situation,” she said, “we just want to give students an outlet.”

If nothing changes, Seymour students will return to in-person instruction four days a week on February 15th.