SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Discovery+ viewers living in Wisconsin might just see a familiar place on their screens very soon.

According to Home of the Hamburger, Inc., Seymour will be featured in Discovery +’s upcoming show: Messy History of American Food.

Officials say that a crew from the Food Network stopped by the 2021 Burger Fest to get an inside scoop on how Hamburger Charlie created this beloved all-American food.

“We were thrilled to have the Food Network come out and learn about Burger Fest and Hamburger Charlie,” explained Donnie Planert, Jr., Home of the Hamburger Board President. “We get visitors from all over the world each year who want to see where the burger got its start. And of course, we know it was right here in Seymour! To have our story featured on a national show is amazing.”

It is said that the hamburger came to be in 1885 after a Wisconsin resident, now known as “Hamburger Charlie,” decided to smash meat in between two pieces of bread and sell it at a fair in Seymour.

It goes without saying, that the meat and bread combo was a hit!

Home of the Hamburger officials reports that Hamburger Charlie began selling these burgers by the handful at fairs in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Weyauwega, New London, and Shawano.

Hamburger Charlie and his story soon became the talk of the state and now, over a hundred years later, this same story will appear on the big screen.

The Messy History of American Food will begin streaming on May 11 and feature different American staples in each episode and dive into all the stories, conspiracies, and origins of where it came from. You can view the official show trailer on the streaming platform’s YouTube.