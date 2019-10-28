Sgt. 1st Class Michael Krueger active in the community as a recruiter for the Army

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Sgt. 1st Class Michael Krueger enlisted with the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 2001, and joined the infantry his junior year.

“My big inspiration why I joined was 9/11,” he said. “I was in pretty much a month after that happened. Right after high school, I went active duty as a mechanic.”

That’s when he would be sent to South Korea with a medical unit, working on vehicles.

“Field ambulances, humvees different types of military vehicles and stuff,” he said. “We were there to give support to the South Korean army to ensure that North Korea didn’t invade.”

19-years-old at the time, he was a bit nervous at first heading overseas. However, it would end up changing his life for the better.

“When I was in Korea, I met my wife which was a huge plus because then she came here in 2007,” he said. “She’s traveled with me every place that I’ve gone.”

That would include back to Green Bay with the reserves after four years in Korea. 1 1/2 years later, he went back to active duty and got into recruiting, which he’s now been doing for nearly 12 years. His job as an NCO recruiter has taken him to California to Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Dallas, Texas – but now he’s back in his home state and city.

“We are Army ambassadors in the local community,” he said. “We go to high schools, colleges to give awareness about the Army. If someone is interested in joining, then we give insight on what to expect – all the benefits and things like that.”

He also wants those interested to know that it’s not all about battle.

“A lot of people think they’re going to get sent straight overseas. That’s not the case. I’ve been in for almost 18 years, never seen combat once.”

Instead, he lets people know about the dozens of jobs available within the Army.

“There’s a ton of different jobs whether it’s computers, engineering medical, or even administrative jobs,” he said. “You’re the one that chooses your job, we don’t choose it for you. We want you to be happy with your career.”

If you’re interested in enlisting with the Army through Mike, you can email him at michael.j.krueger26.mil@mail.mil

You can also visit the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Green Bay at: 2809 South Oneida Street, Suite D

