GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was another sad chapter in one of Green Bay’s most notorious murder cases.

The judge gave Taylor Schabusiness, 25, life behind bars without the chance for parole in the February 2022 murder and mutilation of her high school friend Shad Thyrion, 24, while the two had sex in the basement of his mother’s house.

The defendant’s face was covered because Brown County Sheriff’s officials say she had been spitting at people at the jail.

Her family testified at length about her childhood trauma and drug abuse. In the end, the judge said she was a threat to the public. Schabusiness refused to give any kind of statement during the hearing.

The victim’s uncle, however, didn’t pull any punches. Kelly Thyrion spoke at length without any notes.

“I’m sure you knew you had a problem,” he began. “You can’t blame childhood. There’s help out there. If you took the path to get help, you wouldn’t be in this situation. None of us would be. For you to take the cowardly path and make other people suffer because you were suffering is pretty sh**** (expletive). That’s a good name for you: S***business. I’m not a praying man, but after Judge Walsh sentences you today, I will pray that you meet the same fate as your idol, Jeffrey Dahmer. So have a great life, s***business.”

At first, there was silence, then a smattering of applause.

Part of the evidence during the trial included Schabusiness posing for a selfie with a picture of serial killer Dahmer, who was beaten to death behind bars in 1994.