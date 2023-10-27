CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – Scammers looking to make a quick dollar have turned their focus to a place known for giving back, a church in Casco.

Pastor Daniel Schuster says scammers are using his name to steal from individuals.

“They impersonate me, they impersonate the leader of the church either through email or through text, and they contact employees or leaders or petitioners with a plea for some kind of help,” said Schuster.

The scammers will ask for gift cards or assistance. Schuster encourages church members to ignore the messages and block the sender.

“Everybody should be suspicious if you get a text from anybody asking you to give money,” concluded Schuster.

Church leaders encouraged people to donate to their church in person to prevent confusion.