Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational happening Saturday at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Cold beer and hot rods will be out in full force at the 2nd annual Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational on Saturday at The Automobile Gallery!

16 of the area’s best craft breweries will be offering more than 40 types of beer for attendees to sip on while they explore 70 different types of vehicles spanning 100 years – including Bart Starr’s Super Bowl 1 and 2 MVP Corvette Stingrays!

The event is more than just cold ones and cars though. To help bring out your inner leprechaun, Gerry Sloan will be performing live Irish folk music! There will also be slices of pizza to enjoy from Pep’s Drafthaus, cheese samples from Nala’s fromagarie, and St. Brendan’s Inn will be supplying food for the VIP guests (tickets for that are currently sold out.) However, general admission tickets are still available.

“For [general admission], you get a 5 ounce commemorative tasting glass you get to take home after the event,” said Justin Knitt, marketing chairman with The Automobile Gallery. “You get unlimited 2 ounce beer samples, and you get admission into the gallery. We also have designated driver tickets because we want everyone there to get home safely.”

General admission tickets are $40, Designated Driver tickets are $10. The event runs from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th at the Automobile Gallery. Click here to snag your tickets!