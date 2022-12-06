MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – She has sold over 100 million records, making her the best-selling female artist in country music history and one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and now she’s coming to Milwaukee.

The “Queen of Country Pop,” Shania Twain, has announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour, with it stopping at the Fiserv Forum on October 31.

Officials say that due to the phenomenal demand following the widely successful announcement of the first leg, Twain added 19 new fall dates to her highly anticipated tour.

The tour is in support of her forthcoming album, Queen of Me, which will be released on February 3, 2023.

Produced by Live Nation and promoted by FPC Live, the Queen of Me Tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date, with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year.

This is her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the tour, and those with a Citi Bank card will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Twain and Live Nation will also be donating $1 of every ticket sale to SKC, which provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

For more information about Shania Twain’s upcoming Queen of Me Tour, you can visit the Fiserv Forum’s website here.