GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new live, outdoor music series is coming to Green Bay’s Shipyard District throughout the summer.

The Shipyard District, Inc. (SDI), on the west side of downtown and just south of Mason Street, has announced what it is calling its first annual “Shanty Series.”

The new music series is set to be the Green Bay area’s biggest, local live bands that will rotate at different outdoor open-air patios, beer gardens, and restaurants throughout the Shipyard District.

“As our city’s live music destination, the Shipyard District is proud to continue our support of live, local music with our new Shanty Series. In addition to showcasing the outdoor spaces and food and drink offerings of our district businesses, the Shanty Series will be a fun, free celebration of local bands and businesses for the people of our city.” -Shipyard District, Inc. Director Tarl Knight.

Each “Shanty Series” event will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays between June 15 and August 24 and is free for all to attend. Below is the scheduled lineup and locations for the summer of 2023:

Shipyard District, Inc. Block Party – Thursday, June 15 Brass Differential

The Public Haus – Thursday, June 29 The Dirty Martinis

Blue Collar Bar & Grill – Thursday, July 20 Hip Pocket

State Street Pub – Thursday, August 10 Doozey

Hammer Inn – Thursday, August 17 Whiskey Ditch

Overtime Grill & Pub – Thursday, August 24 Unity the Band



For more information on the “Shanty Series” and other Shipyard District events, visit the Shipyard District, Inc. website.