MADISON, WI (WFRV) – Lawmakers in Madison signed off on a shared revenue plan that will increase money going back to city governments. The agreement follows several months of back and forth.

In a matter of days, the bill will head to Governor Evers’ desk.

State Senator Eric Wimberger of Green Bay said it restores much-needed resources for public safety.

The Republican also noted how it will repeal the personal property tax and provide historic investment for the public, choice, and charter schools.

“The senate approved legislation which makes it clear that every child in Wisconsin, no matter where they go to school, deserves access to a high-quality education that meets their individualized needs,” Wimberger said in a statement.

Representative Ryan M. Clancy from Assembly District 19, a Democrat from Milwaukee, had a different view on the school provisions.

“I was hopeful that the disastrous shared revenue plan would come back from the Senate with improvements,” he said in a statement. “I was clearly wrong. It’s come back to us worse and carrying an attack on public education.”

He is among the critics of the two bills in particular. They believe AB-245 undermines local control and AB-305 is a just handout to private education and could increase regressive property taxes by up to $647 million.